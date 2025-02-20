Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public 2025 PMJA Entry: Series

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 20, 2025 at 7:58 AM EST
Hassan Salaam, known in the adult film world as “King Noire,” has performed in hundreds of videos, hosts a podcast, works in the film world behind the camera and is also a rap artist.
Graphic: Elodie Reed / Laura Nakasaka / Zoe McDonald
Hassan Salaam, known in the adult film world as “King Noire,” has performed in hundreds of videos, hosts a podcast, works in the film world behind the camera and is also a rap artist.

In our fourth and final episode of the special series “Stereo-anti-types,” we tackle one of the “biggest” stereotypes out there about the Black body today: the myth of the big Black penis. Host Myra Flynn speaks with Black men, including a porn star, about how this myth affects their lives and their profession, and a female sexologist who knows a lot about the origin of this stereotype that plagues Black men. A heads up that this episode is explicit, and maybe even hard to listen to. But here on Homegoings we believe most of the important stuff usually is.

This submission features The myth of the big Black penis — part 4 of "Stereo-anti-types," a special series of Homegoings .

Homegoings is a podcast that features fearless conversations about race. Follow the series here.
