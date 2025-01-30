Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

March 25 | One Small Step in South Royalton: Skills to bridge the political divide

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:03 AM EST
A green background with the text: One Small Step powered by StoryCorps. On the road.

When: Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Where: Chase Community Center, Vermont Law School, 164 Chelsea St. South, Royalton, VT 05068 | or online via Zoom

Tickets: Space is limited, please reserve your free tickets here.

Vermont Public is taking the principles of StoryCorps’ One Small Step on the road in 2025 and is partnering with Vermont Law and Graduate School in South Royalton. We'll gather at the Chace Community Center (see map here). There will also be an opportunity to join the training virtually, via Zoom. If you reserve a virtual ticket you will be emailed the link prior to the event.

Join us for this free event and learn how to bridge the political divide by guiding people through conversations that seek common ground, and elevate the humanity in one another.

We’ll start the evening with pizza; then following the training we will pair up attendees for short conversations to practice what you’ve learned. We hope you will walk away with the skills to have more productive conversations.

One Small Step brings people with different views together to record a conversation — not to debate politics — but simply to get to know each other as people. The initiative hopes to combat the polarizing effects of news and social media just by talking to each other one-on-one again. Because when we approach each other with curiosity, we realize we have more in common than we think.

This event is made possible with support from Vermont Humanities.

If your organization would like to host a One Small Step event in your community please send us an email.

Event FAQ -

Event Flow:
5:30 p.m.- Doors open | pizza will be available | Zoom will begin
5:45 p.m. - How to have a One Small Step conversation presentation
6:15 p.m. - Attendees will be paired up to have a short One Small Step conversation
7 p.m. - Event Ends

Is there a cost to attend?
No, tickets are complementary but we ask that you reserve them in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?
There is a parking lot on Cameron Way and there are accessible parking spots highlighted on this map.

What are my food and drink options?
Vermont Public and Vermont Law will provide pizza, salad and non-alcoholic beverages

Will this event be broadcast?
No, this event will not be recorded or broadcasted.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us an email here or call/leave a message at 802-540-6882.
Amy Zielinski
Amy grew up loving PBS and she began her public media career as a camera operator at WKAR Public Media in Lansing, MI. After college she held positions in production and fundraising at Detroit Public TV, Connecticut Public and GBH in Boston. After a break to pursue dreams of working in agriculture Amy moved to Vermont in June 2019 to manage events for Vermont Public. When Amy is not communicating with the Vermont Public audience you can find her gardening, kayaking, camping, cross country skiing and enjoying the bounty of Vermont’s farmers.
