Feb. 8 | Homegoings LIVE: Sex and Racism in America: How to love each other better with Sexologist Tyomi Morgan

Where: Vermont Public Studios - 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446

When: Sat., Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.

Tickets: By donation | Reserve your spot here

About this event:

Go behind the scenes and be part of the audience for a live recording of our Homegoings podcast . Just in time for Valentine's day, Host Myra Flynn sits down with sexologist Tyomi Morgan to talk about sex and racism in America, and the barriers of bias that keep us from loving one another the best we can.

Following the live conversation, Tyomi will lead us in a “speed dating” exercise, where you'll be invited to get to know your audience neighbor more deeply through a series of honest and thought-provoking questions. You don’t need to be single to participate, this is a platonic activity! After that we invite you to mix and mingle while enjoying Jamaican food from Thingz From Yaad and the soundtrack of DJ Fernetic’s vinyl soundscape.

And if you really want to keep the love flowing, meet us at 9 p.m. at Monkey House in Winooski for an afterparty. Myra Flynn and Fernetic will be spinning there until midnight.

The Homegoings Podcast is proudly sponsored by the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Vermont Arts Council.

FAQ

Schedule:

4:30 p.m.: Doors open

5-6:30 p.m.: Podcast recording

6:30-8 p.m.: Social hour with food and DJ

9 p.m. - midnight: After party at Monkey House in Winooski

Is there a cost to attend?

Yes, attendees are asked to make a donation.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide non-alcoholic beverages and Jamaican food from Thingz From Yaad .

Will this event be broadcast?

The event will be recorded for a future episode of Homegoings.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

