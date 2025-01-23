Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Feb. 8 | Homegoings LIVE: Sex and Racism in America: How to love each other better with Sexologist Tyomi Morgan

January 23, 2025
Purple Background with a photo of Tyomi Morgan with text: Homegoings LIVE: Sex and Racism in America: How to love each other better with Sexologist Tyomi Morgan Feb. 5 @ 8PM Live Taping at Vermont Public Studios After Party at Monkey House
Laura Nakasaka
Tyomi Morgan

Where: Vermont Public Studios - 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446

When: Sat., Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.

Tickets: By donation | Reserve your spot here

About this event:

Go behind the scenes and be part of the audience for a live recording of our Homegoings podcast. Just in time for Valentine's day, Host Myra Flynn sits down with sexologist Tyomi Morgan to talk about sex and racism in America, and the barriers of bias that keep us from loving one another the best we can.

Following the live conversation, Tyomi will lead us in a “speed dating” exercise, where you'll be invited to get to know your audience neighbor more deeply through a series of honest and thought-provoking questions. You don’t need to be single to participate, this is a platonic activity! After that we invite you to mix and mingle while enjoying Jamaican food from Thingz From Yaad and the soundtrack of DJ Fernetic’s vinyl soundscape.

And if you really want to keep the love flowing, meet us at 9 p.m. at Monkey House in Winooski for an afterparty. Myra Flynn and Fernetic will be spinning there until midnight.

The Homegoings Podcast is proudly sponsored by the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Vermont Arts Council.

FAQ

Schedule:

4:30 p.m.: Doors open

5-6:30 p.m.: Podcast recording

6:30-8 p.m.: Social hour with food and DJ

9 p.m. - midnight: After party at Monkey House in Winooski

Is there a cost to attend?

Yes, attendees are asked to make a donation.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide non-alcoholic beverages and Jamaican food from Thingz From Yaad.

Will this event be broadcast?

The event will be recorded for a future episode of Homegoings.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
