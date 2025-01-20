Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Trump calls his inauguration 'Liberation Day' for American citizens

By Alana Wise
Published January 20, 2025 at 12:57 PM EST

President Trump declared his inauguration "Liberation Day," vowing to make his last term in office the most consequential in American history.

During remarks in the Capitol Rotunda, Trump vowed to turn the page on American policy after years of criticizing former President Biden for policies that Trump said pushed the country into decline.

"We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed," Trump said.

"For American citizens, January 20th, 2025 is Liberation Day."

Correction: A previous headline on this post incorrectly referred to "Liberation Day" as "Liberty Day."

Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
Latest Stories