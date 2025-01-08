Feb. 19 | St. Johnsbury | "Join or Die" Film screening and community-building mixer

When: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025| 6 - 8 p.m.

Where: 115 Eastern Ave, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tickets: Free Admission | Reserve tickets here!

Join Vermont Public at Catamount Arts for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis.by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by Hillary Clinton and Priya Parker and others, Robert Putnam, author of Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community, will explore three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?

Are you part of a club or group looking for new members? Let us know the details and we will share it with event attendees!

Join or Die Trailer

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 p.m. - Screening begins

6:45 p.m. - Live Audience Discussion

7 p.m. - Social Hour begins

8 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?



Shuttle information: The RCT shuttle buses will run continuous loops up Eastern Ave, along both ends of Main Street,and down Western Ave. The shuttles can be flagged down anywhere along the loop.



The RCT shuttle buses will run continuous loops up Eastern Ave, along both ends of Main Street,and down Western Ave. The shuttles can be flagged down anywhere along the loop. Parking: Accessible parking can be found in the small parking lot behind South Church Hall and Fuller Hall or in the St. Johnsbury Academy Field House parking lot. There will be limited access to accessible parking available in the parking lot behind CCV as well. General parking can be found at Catamount Arts, in the St. Johnsbury Academy Field House parking lot, at the St. Johnsbury School, or in the parking lot next to the Star Theatre.

What are my food and drink options?

There will not be refreshments or food served.

Will this event be broadcast?

It will not be broadcast.

What if my question isn’t answered here?