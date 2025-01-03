Mar. 12 | Colchester | "Join or Die" Film screening and community-building mixer

When: Wednesday, Mar. 12 2025| 6 - 8 p.m.

Where: Vermont Public, 365 Troy Ave, Colchester, VT 05446

Tickets: Free Admission | Reserve tickets here!

More dates around Vermont to be announced in January 2025!

Join Vermont Public at Vermont Public for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by influential scholars and fans by the likes of Hillary Clinton and Priya Parker, join Bob as he explores three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?

Join or Die Trailer

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 p.m. - Screening begins

6:45 p.m. - Live Audience Discussion

7 p.m. - Social Hour begins

8 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMAT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is available at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester. If the parking lots are full you may park on the north side of Troy Ave.

What are my food and drink options?

There will not be refreshments or food served.

Will this event be broadcast?

It will not be broadcast.

What if my question isn’t answered here?