Mar. 31 | An evening with David Sedaris

When: Monday, March 31, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Flynn - 153 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401

Tickets: Available from The Flynn

This event is presented by The Flynn with media support from Vermont Public.

David Sedaris, America’s best-selling humorist and social satirist, returns following publication of his most recent book of short stories, Happy Go Lucky, and his first ever children’s book, Pretty Ugly. In his customary sartorial and humorous manner, David will make you laugh and think in equal measures, with all new, unpublished stories and commentary. As always, the reading will be accompanied by a pre and post-show book signing.

FYI: The City of Burlington's Great Streets initiative is ongoing. Visit the city's website for information about Main Street construction and detours. Please allow extra time to get to the theater.