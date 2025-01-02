Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mar. 31 | An evening with David Sedaris

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published January 2, 2025 at 5:24 PM EST
Image of David Sedaris smoking a pipe and working on a vintage typewriter. Text: An evening with David Sedaris. March 31. The Flynn. New York Times best selling author and humorist.

When: Monday, March 31, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Flynn - 153 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401

Tickets: Available from The Flynn

This event is presented by The Flynn with media support from Vermont Public.

David Sedaris, America’s best-selling humorist and social satirist, returns following publication of his most recent book of short stories, Happy Go Lucky, and his first ever children’s book, Pretty Ugly. In his customary sartorial and humorous manner, David will make you laugh and think in equal measures, with all new, unpublished stories and commentary. As always, the reading will be accompanied by a pre and post-show book signing.

FYI: The City of Burlington's Great Streets initiative is ongoing. Visit the city's website for information about Main Street construction and detours. Please allow extra time to get to the theater.
Tags
Events
Amy Zielinski
Amy grew up loving PBS and she began her public media career as a camera operator at WKAR Public Media in Lansing, MI. After college she held positions in production and fundraising at Detroit Public TV, Connecticut Public and GBH in Boston. After a break to pursue dreams of working in agriculture Amy moved to Vermont in June 2019 to manage events for Vermont Public. When Amy is not communicating with the Vermont Public audience you can find her gardening, kayaking, camping, cross country skiing and enjoying the bounty of Vermont’s farmers.
See stories by Amy Zielinski
Latest Stories