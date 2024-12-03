Dec. 17 | Seamus Egan and Moira Smiley: Live on Vermont Edition

When: Tuesday, December, 17 | 11:15 a.m.- 1 p.m. (guests must be seated by 11:45 a.m.)

Where: Vermont Public Studios - 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Tickets: Free, must be reserved in advance

Event description:

Reserve your free tickets to join the audience for a live broadcast of Vermont Edition featuring local musicians Seamus Egan and Moira Smiley, accompanied by guitarist Yann Falquet of Brattleboro. They will chat with Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak, and also perform a few songs, in our Stetson Studio One. We will not be taking questions from the audience that day, but you may submit questions in advance by emailing Vermont Edition.

Seamus Egan is a recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer. He has toured nationally and internationally with the Seamus Egan Project and as a founding member of the world-renowned Irish band, Solas.

Moira Smiley is a singer, composer, and song-collector. She has sung in arenas, cathedrals, kitchens, back porches, sound stages, and on glaciers. She’s performed with the likes of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Tune-Yards, Tim O’Brien, Eric Whitacre, Los Angeles Master Chorale, New World Symphony, Solas, and The Lyris String Quartet.

Event flow:

11:15 a.m. - Doors open

11:45 a.m. - Attendees must be seated by this time

12:00 p.m. - Live broadcast begins

1:00 p.m. - Live broadcast ends

Event FAQ:

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is available at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester. If the parking lots are full you may park on the north side of Troy Ave.

What are my food and drink options?

Food and drink will not be available at this event.

Will this event be broadcast?

Yes, this is a live broadcast that will also be recorded for audio and video streaming.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

