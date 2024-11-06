Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Associated Press will not make calls in two swing states anytime soon

By Mansee Khurana
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:54 AM EST

The Associated Press’ Decision Desk says it will not report results from Arizona and Nevada, two swing states this morning. This is because Nevada has stopped reporting votes for now. Counties will resume reporting later in the day, and the Associated Press will update then.

In Arizona, reporting of “late earlies” is next. These are mail ballots that arrived on Election Day or the weekend prior. In order to determine who won these states, AP’s Decision Team will need to review those ballots.

Mansee Khurana
