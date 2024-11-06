Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

JD Vance is the second-youngest vice president-elect. Trump is the oldest president-elect

By Mansee Khurana
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:47 AM EST
John C. Breckinridge was 36 when he took office as vice president in 1857. Vice President-elect JD Vance, at 40, is just a few years older.
Alamy; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
John C. Breckinridge was 36 when he took office as vice president in 1857. Vice President-elect JD Vance, at 40, is just a few years older.

The country’s 50th vice president will also be one of the youngest vice presidents.

At 40, JD Vance is just four years older than the nation’s youngest vice president: John C. Breckinridge, who was 36 when he took office in 1857. Breckinridge was the vice president of James Buchanan, who is often criticized for not stopping the South from seceding from the North in the period before the Civil War.

Donald Trump, 78, will be the nation’s oldest president. In 2020, 77-year-old Joe Biden won the election and celebrated his 78th birthday a few weeks later. Trump, who often mocked Biden’s age and fitness, will start his second term in office at the same age Biden did.

Mansee Khurana
Mansee Khurana is a producer at Morning Edition and Up First podcast where she works on everything from directing the show to reporting stories for the air. She joined Morning Edition in 2022, after working on NPR's Network Bookings and Special Coverage team during the midterm elections. Previously, she was a producer on Life Kit and an intern and the Education Desk, and NPR's history podcast, Throughline.
