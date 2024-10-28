Halloween Special: Requiem for a Scream

Requiem for a Scream

Thursday, October 31, 10 p.m. - Midnight

When the trick-or-treating ends, the real scares begin! Get comfortable and tune in...if you dare! Daniel Gilliam presents "Requiem for a Scream" with bone-chilling music from John Carpenter's "Halloween," Michael Abel's score for Jordan Peele's "Us," and selections from "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "The Shining." You won't be able to escape the grip of death in Franz Liszt's "Totentanz" or the mystery of Alexander Scriabin's "Black Mass" sonata. It's gonna be fun! And terrifying.