Vermont Public Classical
Special Programming

Halloween Special: Requiem for a Scream

By Helen Lyons
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT
Four skeletons in scraps of cloth dance around a fifth skeleton in an unearthed grave in a 15th century engraving by German artist Michael Wolgemut.
https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Danse_macabre_by_Michael_Wolgemut.png
Danse Macabre by Michael Wolgemut (1437 - 1519)

Requiem for a Scream

Thursday, October 31, 10 p.m. - Midnight

When the trick-or-treating ends, the real scares begin! Get comfortable and tune in...if you dare! Daniel Gilliam presents "Requiem for a Scream" with bone-chilling music from John Carpenter's "Halloween," Michael Abel's score for Jordan Peele's "Us," and selections from "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "The Shining." You won't be able to escape the grip of death in Franz Liszt's "Totentanz" or the mystery of Alexander Scriabin's "Black Mass" sonata. It's gonna be fun! And terrifying.

Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
