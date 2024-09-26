Alleged coordinator of faked Biden robocall slapped with $6M fine

The political operative accused of hiring a magician to create a computer-generated robocall mimicking President Biden that was sent to thousands of New Hampshire voters on the eve of the January primary election is being ordered to pay $6 million in fines.

The Federal Communications Commission said the fine levied against Steve Kramer was a reflection of the significant threat artificially created deepfake media poses to American elections.

“Let me be very clear. If you flood our phones with this junk, we will find you and you will pay,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement Thursday.

Just days before this year’s presidential primary, thousands of New Hampshire residents received robocalls that included an artificially created voice mimicking Biden. The message used a Biden catchphrase, “What a bunch of malarkey,” and encouraged recipients to skip voting in the state’s primary.

Kramer, a political consultant, allegedly hired Paul Carpenter, a Louisiana-based street magician, to create the deepfake, according to reporting by NBC News. At the time, Kramer was working for Rep. Dean Phillips, who was staging a longshot campaign against Biden. Phillips denied any knowledge of the scheme and disavowed the robocalls.

Kramer admitted to NBC News that he coordinated the robocall, and that he had done so as a warning against the dangers of the technology.

Kramer was subsequently arrested and charged in multiple New Hampshire counties on counts including voter suppression and impersonating a political candidate. Kramer posted a $10,000 cash bail and is awaiting trial.

A spokesperson for Kramer declined to comment on the fine.

In August, Texas-based Lingo Telecom agreed to pay a separate $1 million fine as part of a settlement with the FCC after it was accused of distributing the robocalls.

The calls were spoofed to appear as if they were coming from a prominent New Hampshire Democrat.