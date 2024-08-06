New Hampshire law requires more transparency in AI-generated political ads

A new law aims to rein in the use of artificial intelligence in political ads.

The law requires AI-generated content to be disclosed in political ads within 90 days of an election.

The legislation allows candidates or election officials who are “depicted through the use of a deceptive and fraudulent deepfake” in violation of the law to bring legal action against those responsible for that depiction.

Rep. Angela Brennan, a Democrat from Bow, introduced the legislation. She said she hopes it’ll deter misinformation during the upcoming election cycle.

“My hope is that we’re not taking action to stifle innovation,” she said. “We're simply trying to empower voters with the information they need to make their own decisions.”

Brennan said AI has become a bigger political issue now that the technology used to create deepfakes is more accessible.

Ahead of this year’s presidential primary, some New Hampshire voters received AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden's voice. A political consultant is now facing millions of dollars and criminal charges in connection with those calls.

For now, Brennan said the bill is a start in mitigating the spread of disinformation through AI-generated content.

“It’s not limiting the First Amendment speech of the creator, it's simply saying that a voter needs to be informed that this is not real,” Brennan said.