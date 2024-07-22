Day trips in New Hampshire: Ideas for beer lovers, foodies, family trip planners and more

Sure, outsiders might think of New Hampshire as the backdrop for countless presidential campaign stops every four years. But those who stick around long past the departure of the last presidential hopeful know that there’s a lot more to the Granite State than the diners and town halls you see on TV.

Small but mighty, the state offers a surprisingly varied mix of landscapes: rolling hills, rugged mountains, scenic lakes and more.

Best of all, it doesn’t take long to get from each of those regions to another. But trust us, you won’t want to rush too much — the best New Hampshire day trips are those that leave room for spontaneous detours.

Whether you’re new to the area or a longtime Granite Stater looking to explore a bit more, read on for ideas on how to make the most of your visit to three regions in particular: the Lakes Region, the Monadnock Region and the Seacoast.

Where do you like to go when you have a free day in the Granite State? Do you have a favorite hidden gem, or another spot you love to show off to visitors? Let us know at voices@nhpr.org — and we could add your ideas to this post.

The Lakes Region

Robert Garrova / NHPR Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. NHPR photo by Robert Garrova. NHPR.org

The region is just south of the White Mountains and is home — as the name implies — to many lakes and water bodies.

The biggest of these is Lake Winnipesaukee. Newfound, Winnisquam, Ossipee and Squam lakes round out a notable handful. Squam Lake was featured in “On Golden Pond,” the 1981 film starring Henry Fond, Jane Fonda, and Katherine Hepburn. (Fun fact: Part of that Academy Award-winning movie was shot on Little Squam Lake in Holderness.)

The Lakes Region covers a wide swath of the state — some towns in the Lakes Region are along the border with Maine, and others are not far from Vermont. But most parts are within a two-hour drive of Boston.

Visitors are drawn here for beaches and boating, fishing, hiking, shopping, and live entertainment.

If you’re a music lover …

Catch a show at The BankNH Pavilion. This concert venue in Gilford has a busy summer and fall schedule for concerts. James Taylor and Third Eye Blind have already stopped by, while the season’s remaining lineup includes Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello on July 22, and Willie Nelson & Family, with Bob Dylan and John Mellancamp, for the Outlaw Music Festival, on Sept. 20.

If you’re a nature lover…

Cool off at one of the region’s many state parks. A couple of great ones include Wellington State Park (boat launch available), White Lake State Park (camping available), or Wentworth State Park. Ellacoya State Park off Route 11 in Gilford has a 600-foot sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee. It’s a good place for family swimming and picnicking. On busy weekends, consider reserving a beach pass.

Take a hike. Mount Major off Route 11 in Alton offers a spectacular view of the Big Lake. It’s a moderate hike, with several trails going to the summit. However, there is a trail restoration project underway — leaders encourage people to consider visiting on weekdays, or the off-season.

Go easy, go east. Try a light hike at Madison Boulder Natural Area, or visit the Governor Wentworth Historic Site in Wolfeboro, which is celebrated as “The Oldest Summer Resort in America.” The town’s also home to the New Hampshire Boat Museum and the Wright Museum of World War II.

If you’re a beer lover…

Head to Franklin. One of the gateways to the Lakes Region, this city is home to the Daniel Webster Birthplace. (The historic site provides “a glimpse of 1700s farm life in the infant years of the United States.”) It’s also where you’ll find Vulgar Brewing Company, a craft brewery founded in 2018 by Jason and Shelly Harrington and Damon and Megan Lewis, who joined forces to celebrate good beer and food. Vulgar Brewing is on Central Street in Franklin (4 miles away from Daniel Webster’s site). Franklin is also home to the Mill City Park, a whitewater paddling park on the Winnipesaukee River.

And Kettlehead Brewing has locations in Franklin and Tilton — which is on the way toward I-93 and the Tanger Outlets just east of I-93 on Route 3/11. Fun fact: Franklin is known as The Three Rivers City. It’s where the Winni converges with the Pemigewasset to form the headwaters of the Merrimack River.

If you find yourself a little farther north, stop by Twin Barns Brewing in Meredith.

The Monadnock Region

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Mount Monadnock, as seen from Childs Bog in Harrisville. Dan Tuohy photo.

The Monadnock Region is known for its picturesque mountain landscape and popular hiking trails, but the quintessential New England towns in this part of the state boast much more than that. Come for the iconic views, stay for the arts and culture offerings and unique festivals that take place year-round.

The city of Keene, home to Keene State College, is the focal point of this region, with a vibrant downtown and mix of restaurants and shopping options — though you’ll likely make plenty of discoveries exploring some of the smaller towns like Peterborough, Jaffrey and Hancock.

If you’re a creative…

Stop by the Nova Arts Block in Keene. Not far from the center of town, this space hosts two concert stages, a cafe, an open art studio and more. Plus, each spring they host a multi-day music festival aptly named The Thing in the Spring.

Grab a ticket to the Colonial Performing Arts Center. Just a few blocks away on Keene’s Main Street, the 100-year-old venue welcomes a full slate of live music and dance performances in addition to special film events highlighting new and classic films.

If you’re hungry for another show, try The Park Theatre. In the neighboring town of Jaffrey, this cultural hub bills itself as “New England’s showplace for live entertainment and movies,” featuring everything from summer blockbusters to open mic nights.

If you’re a curiosity seeker…

Go on a scavenger hunt for local murals. A visit to Keene’s downtown brings the opportunity to take a Magical History Walking Tour of 16 outdoor murals that depict images of the city’s history. Maps of the walking tour are available at City Hall or online, and the Historical Society of Cheshire County offers regular guided tours.

Build new connections with Keene Pride. The Keene Pride Festival isn’t until September, but Keene Pride hosts a book club, happy hours, outdoor events and lectures throughout the summer. Make a new friend before the festival on Sept. 15!

Plan a trip to the Keene International Festival. The annual event “showcases and celebrates the rich cultural diversity” of Keene through performances and hands-on activities. It’s also an opportunity to sample a rich array of international cuisines from across the Monadnock region.

If you’re the family trip planner…

Get closer to nature at the Harris Center for Conservation Education. Located on a “34,500-acre SuperSanctuary of conserved lands,” the organization offers guided hikes, naturalist-led workshops and interactive lectures, many with a focus on children and families.

You’re probably familiar with the Boston Red Sox, but what about the Keene SwampBats? The collegiate summer team plays at Alumni Field in Keene through July — check out Pride Nightwith the SwampBats and Keene Pride on July 25.

If you’re still waiting for your Hogwarts letter to come in the mail, check out Keene Wizarding Week. Downtown is decorated in Hogwarts house colors, local businesses create special themed items, and special Harry Potter-themed games and activities take place throughout the week.

The Seacoast

Dan Tuohy / NHPR A surfer and fishing vessel make the most of a September morning at sunrise in Rye, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo 2019.

Depending on who’s counting, New Hampshire’s coastline is either 13 miles (as the crow flies), 18 miles, or somewhere in between. This region is also home to our “hidden coast,” the tidal estuary known as Great Bay.

If you’re a family trip planner…

Spend a day in the sand. Hampton Beach (known for its “classic” boardwalk) and Jenness Beach (a favorite among surfers) are popular, but they can get pretty crowded. Luckily, there are plenty of other lesser-known public beaches to explore.

Hop on a boat to Star Island. Part of the Isles of Shoals, the island regularly plays host to conferences in its historic Oceanic House hotel and has developed a devoted following of return visitors. But it’s also open for more casual daytrippers of all ages, boasting scenic walking trails and more.

Explore Odiorne Point State Park. Nestled along the edge of the Atlantic, this 135-acre state park boasts gorgeous ocean views, trails, lighthouses, picnic areas and remnants of the region’s role in World War II. It’s also home to the Seacoast Science Center, where you can get to know the creatures that call our coastline home.

Take a tour with the Black Heritage Trail. This Seacoast-based organization elevates often-overlooked stories of Black history across New Hampshire, with a focus on connecting those histories to issues we’re still grappling with in the present. They also offer guided walking tours, many of which are based in Portsmouth or other towns in the Seacoast region.

Pay homage to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The creators of the beloved comics, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, lived in Dover while working on early versions of the franchise. Today, you can find a historical marker— a commemorative sewer cover — outside of their former home at 28 Union St. (While you’re in Dover, there’s lots of other cool spots to explore, including the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire.)

If you’re a foodie…

Grab a cup of freshly roasted coffee at La Mulita. This Rye cafe and roastery pays tribute to the coffee culture its owner remembers being introduced to at a young age in Colombia. As Max Pruna told NHPR in 2023, he had his first cup — with lots of milk and sugar — at age 6. “It tasted like heaven,” Pruna said. ”I guess at that age, whatever your mom is doing with love tastes like the greatest of all.”

Restock your pantry like a pro at Stock and Spice. This isn’t your average specialty food store. It was founded by Evan Mallet, who runs the Black Trumpet bistro and wine bar, right upstairs. (Stock + Spice is now run by another longtime Black Trumpet employee, Paula Sullivan.) If you’re looking to add some adventure to your kitchen routine but not sure where to start, the store’s recipe page is a great place for inspiration.

Sample some local oysters. A booming oyster industry is taking shape in the Great Bay. If you want to do more than shuck a few shellfish for an appetizer, consider a more immersive experience. Fox Point Oysters in Little Bay offers oyster farm tours, which include an up-close look at harvesting and the chance to collect your own samples. Just pay attention to the disclaimer: “You will get muddy, you will get salty and you will have a great time.”

Throw back a pint or two at Throwback Brewery. This small but mighty staple of New Hampshire’s beer scene has racked up recognition for its commitment to sustainability, its business practices and, of course, really good beer. But don’t sleep on its food menu, which features a rotating selection of farm-to-table delights, some of them fresh from their own fields in North Hampton.

Step out of your comfort zone at Stages. Since this intimate Dover restaurant opened in 2012, Chef Evan Hennessey has pushed the boundaries of “Progressive New England cuisine” to new territory — incorporating foraged fungi, seaweed and other hyperlocal ingredients into his dishes. Be sure to plan (and save your pennies) in advance: The restaurant only seats six diners at a time; the rotating multi-course tasting menu runs $175 per person. If you’re looking for a slightly pared down experience, you can also grab drinks and small bites in their newly opened sister lounge, The Living Room.

Want more? See a complete list of day trips around New England written by our fellow sister stations here.

Did we miss something? Let us know at voices@nhpr.org.

