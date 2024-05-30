Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

In Springfield, a forum where school superintendent candidates answered to the community

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
Outside an entrance of a Springfield, Massachusetts, public school, May 29, 2024, a sign directs those in attendance for a community forum with the three finalists vying to become the city's next school superintendent.
1 of 3  — 20240529_171520.jpg
Outside an entrance of a Springfield, Massachusetts, public school, May 29, 2024, a sign directs those in attendance for a community forum with the three finalists vying to become the city's next school superintendent.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
In Springfield, Massachusetts, May 29, 2024, Heather Wernimont, an elementary school science teacher in the Springfield Public Schools, asked a question of one of three candidates for superintendent. Each candidate was given an hour to answer questions from the public.
2 of 3  — 20240529_181729-EDIT.jpg
In Springfield, Massachusetts, May 29, 2024, Heather Wernimont, an elementary school science teacher in the Springfield Public Schools, asked a question of one of three candidates for superintendent. Each candidate was given an hour to answer questions from the public.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
A group of of teachers from the Frederick Harris Elementary School, in Springfield, Massachusetts, sat together at a community forum May 29, 2024, where the public was able to ask questions of the candidates for school superintendent.
3 of 3  — 20240529_200632-EDIT.jpg
A group of of teachers from the Frederick Harris Elementary School, in Springfield, Massachusetts, sat together at a community forum May 29, 2024, where the public was able to ask questions of the candidates for school superintendent.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM

In a school auditorium in Springfield, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, three finalists vying to become the city's next superintendent of schools were each given an hour to take questions from members of the public — teachers and students among them.

On stage with each candidate was Glenn Koocher, the executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, who moderated the community forum.

The first to respond to questions was Sonia Dinall, who currently works in the district as chief of family and community engagement. She was followed by Rene Sanchez, the superintendent of schools in the Champlain Valley School District in Vermont. At the end of the evening, Kimberley Wells, Springfield's chief schools officer, took questions.

The candidates were asked how they would handle poorly preforming schools, add more music in each building, engage with families in the district, and about their experience working in a large district in a city.

Students asked questions about substance abuse in schools and how officials could respond in non-punitive ways, and about equity in a district that is made up of largely Black and Hispanic students.

At its peak, about 60 people were in the audience, including a group of teachers from the Frederick Harris Elementary School, where Jake Donald teaches music.

To all three candidates, Donald asked the same question about their budget priorities. Donald said he is thinking about the district's future.

"I'm a very young teacher. I've been teaching for just a year and a half," Donald said. "I do I plan on being in this district for a long time, so I want to know each candidate's vision for what it's going to look like going forward."

On Thursday evening, the Springfield School Committee will interview each candidate and is expected to make a decision on who will lead the district of 23,000 students.

Outgoing Superintendent Daniel Warwick is retiring at the close of the school year.

The selection has been rocky and delayed, with disagreements between some School Committee members and Mayor Domenic Sarno over the selection process and issues of transparency.
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
