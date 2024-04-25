UConn students gather for pro-Palestinian protest

Students at UConn were the latest to protest over the Israel-Hamas war.

Scores of students gathered on the Storrs campus starting late Thursday afternoon. Police at the scene took down tents.

One person was arrested, a university spokesperson said.

The protesters are calling on the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the war.

“We will not rest until you divest!” students chanted.

A social media post from organizers said they were planning an “indefinite encampment.”

One of the students, UConn senior Muhammed Elsabbal, said he and his classmates want the university to make four changes.

"The demands are to, one is close and diverse from occupation and genocide," he said. "Number two: To sever ties to the war industry. Number three: Severing ties to the settler colonial state of Israel. And that includes the student exchange programs, that we have the majority of them in the Middle East, that go to the State of Israel. And to end the repression of the Palestinian students on campus, including pro-Palestinian activists."

He said his classmates, inspired by similar protests occurring at Yale University and at colleges around the country, say they will not stop until their demands are met.

"I don't think they understand the determination from our end that what we're going through is nothing compared to what people in Gaza are going through," Elsabbal said.

Elsabbal said many of his fellow classmates support the protests, even after the police took down the tents.

"Clearly, it must be doing something for the police to want to disperse us immediately. We will not disperse until we sit down on that table and get a written commitment from the university," he said.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Evening prayers for protesters who are Muslim after most of the tents were removed from an encampment where more than 150 students rallied to protest UConn’s role in funding the attacks on Gaza through investments in military contractors in the center of the UConn campus in Storrs, Connecticut April 25, 2024.

The UConn protest is one of many pro-Palestinian protests being held on college campuses across the country. Recent protests at Yale University led to the arrest of about 45 students on Monday. Other protests have been happening at Columbia University in New York City, Emerson College in Boston and the University of Texas at Austin.

This is a developing story.