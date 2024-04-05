1A Live with Jenn White: Vermont Housing Stories and Solutions

Join us for a live conversation about housing in Vermont, hosted by 1A’s Jenn White.

When: Wednesday, May 1 | 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Where: Essex Cinemas - 21 Essex Way #300, Essex, VT 05452 in the Essex Experience

Price: Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of

Click or tap here to purchase your tickets.

About this event:

Be part of the audience for an engaging panel discussion about housing in Vermont. You will have opportunities to ask questions during the conversation. Panelists will be announced soon. This event will take place in the comfortable T-Rex theater at the Essex Cinemas.

Jenn White is the host of 1A, a daily program from WAMU in Washington, D.C. A seasoned journalist and podcast host, she has worked in public radio since 1999. She came to 1A from WBEZ in Chicago, where she held several on-air positions, as host of the station's local two-hour midday show, Reset with Jenn White, and before that as host of The Morning Shift. White is also skilled as a public speaker and has moderated numerous on-air gubernatorial and mayoral debates. She is a native of Detroit and graduate of the University of Michigan.

If you have stories you would like to share or questions about housing in Vermont please email us here.

Made possible with support from St. Michael’s College.

FAQ

Time: 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Essex Cinemas - 21 Essex Way #300, Essex, VT 05452 in the Essex Experience

Agenda:

6:30 p.m. - Doors open | concession stand will be open

7:35 p.m. - Opening remarks

7:40 p.m. - Event begins

9:00 p.m. - Event concludes

Is there a cost to attend?

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Bike, car or bus. The Essex Cinemas in located in the Essex Experience and is also accessible by the GMT #10 Williston-Essex

Parking

Free parking is available near the theater and throughout the Essex Experience

Cancellation policy

Owing to the nature of breaking news there is always the possibility that a guest will have to cancel their appearance in Vermont. In the event of a cancellation notice will be sent via email as quickly as possible and full refunds will be issued.

What are my food and drink options?

The concession stand will be open at the Essex Cinemas

Will this event be broadcast?

The event will not be broadcast live, but recorded excerpts from the performance may be used at a later date.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

