Apr. 10-14 | Made Here Film Festival

Made Here Film Festival

April 10-14, 2024

Burlington Beer Company

180 Flynn Ave. | Burlington, VT 05401

The fourth annual Made Here Film Festival will take place April 10-14, 2024 at Burlington Beer Company, in partnership with Vermont International Film Festival.

The annual spring Made Here Film Festival (MHFF) is New England’s only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by New England filmmakers and our neighbor, Québec.

The Made Here Film Festival is free to the public, but donations are encouraged, and a portion of your donations will be shared with the filmmakers.

The festival takes place in a historic building – now a brewery but 122 years ago built as a factory by cinema pioneers the Lumière Brothers to develop their new color system the Autochrome. You may read more about the building’s history HERE.

If you are a filmmaker from the Made Here region, you may submit your film HERE.

Stay tuned for this year's schedule of films, lectures and networking opportunities.