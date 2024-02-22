Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Apr. 10-14 | Made Here Film Festival

Amy Zielinski
Published February 22, 2024
Made Here Film Festival
April 10-14, 2024
Burlington Beer Company
180 Flynn Ave. | Burlington, VT 05401

The fourth annual Made Here Film Festival will take place April 10-14, 2024 at Burlington Beer Company, in partnership with Vermont International Film Festival.

The annual spring Made Here Film Festival (MHFF) is New England’s only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by New England filmmakers and our neighbor, Québec.

The Made Here Film Festival is free to the public, but donations are encouraged, and a portion of your donations will be shared with the filmmakers.

The festival takes place in a historic building – now a brewery but 122 years ago built as a factory by cinema pioneers the Lumière Brothers to develop their new color system the Autochrome. You may read more about the building’s history HERE.

If you are a filmmaker from the Made Here region, you may submit your film HERE.

Stay tuned for this year's schedule of films, lectures and networking opportunities.
