Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Entry: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 9, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST
Bailey Carson holds her newborn, Kairo after a difficult pregnancy and birth. Bailey says that today, "He's a very happy baby."
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Bailey Carson holds her newborn, Kairo after a difficult pregnancy and birth. Bailey says that today, "He's a very happy baby."

In America, birth is a business; a cultural, political and for-profit system. And currently that system, for Black women, is in crisis. In this episode of Homegoings, host Myra Flynn speaks with a midwife, a doula, and swaps birth stories with two Black women. Together they discuss the joy, the trauma and the needed reckoning to address the racism baked into the pregnancy-industrial complex.

This submission is an excerpt of the episode Black birth: Laboring toward justice.

Homegoings is a seasonal podcast that features fearless conversations about race. Follow the series here.
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories