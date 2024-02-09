Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Entry: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

In America, birth is a business; a cultural, political and for-profit system. And currently that system, for Black women, is in crisis. In this episode of Homegoings, host Myra Flynn speaks with a midwife, a doula, and swaps birth stories with two Black women. Together they discuss the joy, the trauma and the needed reckoning to address the racism baked into the pregnancy-industrial complex.

This submission is an excerpt of the episode Black birth: Laboring toward justice.

Homegoings is a seasonal podcast that features fearless conversations about race. Follow the series here.