CT delegation decries Army decision to cancel development of new, high-tech scout helicopter

Connecticut's entire congressional delegation says it is disappointed with the U.S. Army’s decision to cancel its effort to develop a new, high-tech armed scout helicopter.

Sikorsky, based in Stratford, had been competing for what was expected to be a big, long-term contract.

Army officials announced Thursday the agency will discontinue development of its Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program saying modern battlefields are changing and that the technology it's investing in needs to change, too. That's leading to a shift toward unmanned aircraft.

“We are learning from the battlefield — especially in Ukraine — that aerial reconnaissance has fundamentally changed,” the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Randy George, said in a statement. “Sensors and weapons mounted on a variety of unmanned systems and in space are more ubiquitous, further reaching, and more inexpensive than ever before."

Drones have been used extensively by both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

In a joint statement, Connecticut lawmakers said they want a more detailed explanation for the Army's decision to discontinue the program.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Army has decided to walk away from the FARA program. We have been told on multiple occasions by the Army that FARA was their number one priority. This is a complete reversal of that position," lawmakers said.

Sikorsky also says it's disappointed. The company, a major employer in southern Connecticut, is hoping for a U.S. Army debriefing to get more information.

Among the changes announced, the Army could use some of the money freed up by discontinuing the scout helicopter and other programs on Black Hawk helicopters. Black Hawks are made by Sikorsky.

In 2022, the company lost out on a multi-billion dollar contract to build a replacement for the Black Hawk helicopter.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, expressed his disappointment with the Army's decision in an interview with Connecticut Public and CT Mirror on Friday.

“The personal assurance and commitment from the secretary of the Army that they are going to reinvest and produce more Black Hawk helicopters at Sikorsky, I think, provides a sliver of hope,” Blumenthal said. “But it's still a blow because Sikorsky was assured and we were as well that the Raider X prototype will go forward. And then there was a disappointment there.”

