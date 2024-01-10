Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.


Flooding causes road closures, evacuations on Seacoast following latest winter storm

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
1 of 3  — coastal flooding Rye - No Hampton Dan Tuohy 011024.JPG
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
2 of 3  — IMG_8970.jpg
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Coastal flooding from the latest winter storm prompted several road closures Wednesday on the Seacoast.
3 of 3  — rye coastal flooding 011024 Dan Tuohy photo.JPG
Coastal flooding from the latest winter storm prompted several road closures Wednesday on the Seacoast.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

This story was updated at 3 p.m.

Coastal flooding from the latest winter storm prompted several road closures Wednesday on the Seacoast.

State crews are busy midday repairing seawalls along Ocean Boulevard in North Hampton and Rye that were damaged by the high surf.

Large waves pushed rocks and debris — including a lobster trap or two — across a number of stretches of the Seacoast route.

At midday, state Department of Transportation frontloaders continued to repair stretches of Route 1A at Sawyer’s Beach and Bass Beach.

Police in Hampton said mid-morning that part of Route 101 at Landing Road near the beach was closed. Authorities ask residents to avoid the area. Stretches of Ocean Boulevard continue to have minor flooding this afternoon.

Jamie Sullivan, Hampton’s town manager, is also encouraging people to stay away from the beach until further notice.

“The water is at such a level that it’s unsafe for folks to drive through there, we’ve had to assist some folks who have driven into there and get them out of high water,” he said.

Sullivan said emergency responders have helped about 13 people evacuate from their homes because of flooding concerns, and the extent of the damage will be evaluated after the water recedes.

The Hampton Academy gym was opened to provide shelter for people who had to leave their homes, Sullivan said.

Further north, town officials in Franklin and Holderness said they haven’t had any flooding or reports of damage from the storm. In Pittsburg, police captain John LeBlanc said high winds, snow and rain have caused trees to fall down, blocking roads and causing power outages. Some roads were temporarily closed, but they’ve been reopened, LeBlanc said. 

“We've just been out throughout the day just checking on the elderly population within the town, making sure everyone is good to go, people who have generators, the generators are up and running,” he said.

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
New England News Collaborative
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Latest Stories