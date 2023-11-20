‘Not here.’ Neighbors express shock, sadness after New Hampshire Hospital shooting

New Hampshire Hospital, the state psychiatric facility where a gunman fatally shot a security guard Friday afternoon, is located on a sprawling campus of government buildings in the heart of the capital city.

It’s also on bordered by a densely populated residential neighborhood where, over the weekend, many were processing the tragedy that just unfolded in their backyard.

NHPR’s Gaby Lozada caught up with folks in the area on Sunday. Click "Listen" on the player above to hear their reflections.

Gaby Lozada / NHPR A sign at the entrance of an organization that serves children right in front of New Hampshire Hospital. Jason Armstrong, who works at a church nearby, says his employer had a security assessment just this past week. "Our prayers are definitely with the victims and the family members and all those who work at the hospital," he said. "We're very grateful for their ministry to our community."