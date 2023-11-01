Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Lewiston to open 'Community Resilience Center' by end of week to support shooting victims, families

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
A "Lewiston Strong" sign hung on the door of a business in downtown Lewiston.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
A "Lewiston Strong" sign hung on the door of a business in downtown Lewiston.

The City of Lewiston expects to open a Community Resilience Center by the end of this week with services to help victims, families, witnesses and first responders affected by the mass shooting a week ago.

City Councilors Wednesday morning voted unanimously in an Emergency Meeting to direct City Administrator Heather Hunter to apply for grant funding to cover the costs of therapy dogs, overtime, and other emergency support services provided by non-profits since last week's shooting. Hunter said the funding would also cover a new Community Resilience Center with services for victims, families, witnesses and first responders for up to 27 months.

"It's long term. It's based upon victims, witnesses and community needs. Not only immediate as we transition, but six months out, depending on what their grieving pattern is," Hunter said.

Hunter said Community Concepts will run the Resilience Center. Tri County Mental Health is currently using therapy dogs and counseling to support organizations who need help. Hunter says nonprofits do not have the money to cover these emergency expenses, so the city will also seek funding to reimburse them.

The Community Resilience Center will be located at 184 Main Street in Lewiston, in the former PEX and LL Bean call center.
Carol Bousquet
