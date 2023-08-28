Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

‘Loads of Love’: Manchester laundromat's free wash nights offer ‘heavenly’ moments

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT
Two men do their laundry in a laudromat in Manchester.
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR
Maurice Boowa (left) and Jim Chase (right) chat while doing their laundry at Wash Street in Manchester where, twice a week, unhoused people have the opportunity to clean their clothes.

It’s 6:00 p.m. on a Monday, and the operations of Wash Street in Manchester cease for the day. Employees leave, and a new crowd slowly starts to arrive.

Some walk a few blocks from the city’s shelters or where they park their cars, carrying their clothes in plastic bags. The people who live further, under bridges or in the woods, use shopping carts and old suitcases they’ve found to bring in their laundry.

The owner, Kristyn Van Ostern, keeps her business doors open after hours for unhoused people who have no place to wash their clothes or can’t afford it.

The space provides a basic service that may be taken for granted. Since last fall, Van Ostern says the idea of offering laundry nights, or “Loads of Love,” came from her employees who recognized the need in their community.

She says allowing people to come wasn’t a strain. “The washers could be running at that time, but they are not, and they wanted to help their neighbors,” she said.

Some people use the free laundry nights to check on friends and see if they are doing alright. Anna Royce and Andrew Mcaniroin often catch up on these nights, and say they love the food the volunteers provide and the company of friends.

Anna is living in her car with her son. She says it is getting difficult for her to park during the night as the police move her constantly. As she pulls clothes out of the drying machine, warm and smelling nice, she says this makes her feel “heavenly.”

Dean Chambers leaves the laundromat with a suitcase full of clean clothes. It took him a few loads but he is thankful he didn’t have to pay for it, since he couldn't afford it otherwise. A washing and drying load can cost between $3.50 and $5.
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR
Dean Chambers leaves the laundromat with a suitcase full of clean clothes. It took him a few loads but he is thankful he didn’t have to pay for it, since he couldn't afford it otherwise. A washing and drying load can cost between $3.50 and $5.

On this evening, Dean Chambers leaves the laundromat with a suitcase full of clean clothes; it took him a few loads, but he is thankful he didn’t have to pay for the washing, since he can’t afford it.

Chambers and his wife Tammy, as well as his dog and two cats, lost their home during the pandemic. In July, Tammy began staying at a women's shelter in the city while Chambers slept under a bridge. Separated from each other, he says the distance has put a strain between them, but they “keep it fresh,” loving each other unconditionally.

“And we have a sense of humor,” Tammy adds.

Providing a basic human right

Van Ostern says the laundromat is providing members of Manchester's unhoused community with a basic human right: adequate, clean clothing. Many people at the laundromat say they have to throw away the donated clothes they get at shelters because they don’t have a place to wash them. Some also reported the washing machines at some of the city’s shelters are broken.

But “Loads of Love” also provides some hours of stress relief and the feeling that someone cares. It may not bring any revenue to the business owner, but Van Ostern says, “it’s incredibly heartwarming.”

love messages at a Manchester laundromat
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR
A wall next to the washing machines gathers thank-you notes from those who attend Loads of Love. One reads: “Thank you for lifting our self-esteem.”

While the washing and drying machines run at full speed, Dam Wright, an advocate who does outreach to Manchester’s unhoused community, makes sure everyone has what they need, from coins to free detergent. He says around 70 unhoused people use the laundromat twice a week.

Wright hopes more business owners would open their doors to help Manchester's unhoused residents feel like they deserve good things and show that there are people who want to see them succeed.

“Maybe a shower night at the gym, or perhaps a meal night at a restaurant,” he proposed.

Dam Wright in Manchester
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR
Dam Wright offers free Narcan at the Loads Of Love nights, although he hopes the broader community would not stigmatize unhoused people with substance use issues. When someone needs Narcan he puts it “discreetly in a paper bag, so they don’t feel shame.”

Between January and December 2021, Manchester recorded 1,714 homeless individuals, with 239 chronically homeless, according to the N.H. Coalition to End Homelessness. Recently, the city said it's looking for advice that could lead them to provide more affordable housing through a partnership with the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

The coalition will also help introduce best practices to gather data on how many people have obtained permanent or transitional housing in recent years.

Still, despite the adversity, people’s spirits at the laundromat are high, as many talk about resilience and camaraderie. Beyond what can be a cliché, many said, “We are like a family.”

People use these hours to check on friends and see if they are doing alright. Anna Royce (left) and Andrew Mcaniroin (right) hug outside the laundromat. They say they love the food the volunteers provide and the company of friends. Anna is living in her car with her son. She says it is getting difficult for her to park during the night as the police move her constantly. As she pulls clothes out of the drying machine, warm and smelling nice, she says this makes her feel “heavenly.”
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR
Anna Royce (left) and Andrew Mcaniroin (right) hug outside the laundromat.
Kristyn Van Ostern, the laundromat owner, says she started her business because she loves the smell of clean clothes and aims to help others enjoy that too.
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR
Krystin Van Ostern, the laundromat owner, says she started her business because she loves the smell and feel of clean clothes and aims to help others enjoy that too.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member