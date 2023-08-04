Aug. 9 | Red Cross Blood Drive

Red Cross Blood Drive

Aug. 9, 2023

11:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Vermont Public Studios

365 Troy Ave.

Colchester, VT 05446

Vermont Public is hosting our first ever blood drive.

According to the Red Cross, this summer has seen a decline in donations. The Red Cross is in need of type O-, O+, B- and A- blood donors. Each donation can save up to three lives.

Courtesy of the Red Cross, all donors at this drive will receive a $10 gift card by email to a movie merchant of your choice, plus be entered to win a trip to NY for a shark dive at the Long Island Aquarium.

Click this link to make your appointment.