Aug. 9 | Red Cross Blood Drive

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published August 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Light pink background with a pair of hands holding a red heart. Text: Red Cross Blood Drive. Wednesday, Aug. 9. 11:30 a.m. - 4:00 a.m. Vermont Public logo.

Red Cross Blood Drive
Aug. 9, 2023
11:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Vermont Public Studios
365 Troy Ave.
Colchester, VT 05446

Vermont Public is hosting our first ever blood drive.

According to the Red Cross, this summer has seen a decline in donations. The Red Cross is in need of type O-, O+, B- and A- blood donors. Each donation can save up to three lives.

Courtesy of the Red Cross, all donors at this drive will receive a $10 gift card by email to a movie merchant of your choice, plus be entered to win a trip to NY for a shark dive at the Long Island Aquarium.

Click this link to make your appointment.

