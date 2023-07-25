© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Massachusetts legislators propose $20M grant fund for farmers affected by flood damage

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published July 25, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Mumat Aweys translates for a collective of Somali Bantu farmers who lost all their crops in Hadley and Northampton during a visit from state legislators on July 24, 2023.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
Mumat Aweys translates for a collective of Somali Bantu farmers who lost all their crops in Hadley and Northampton during a visit from state legislators on July 24, 2023.

Massachusetts senators announced a $20 million supplemental budget bill Monday, to assist farmers impacted by recent severe weather.

Senate President Karen Spilka came to Hatfield to speak about the bill. She stood alongside a group of farmers, in fields near the Connecticut River. July’s rains and flooding wiped out at least 2,000 acres of crops, Spilka said.

The proposed grant money funding would be distributed, as grants, through the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, which has deep connections within the farming community.

"It's flexible in its timetable and it would allow MDAR to give continued support over the many months to come to help these farms continue to deal with the severe impacts that we may not even know about today,” Spilka said.

The Senate is expected to vote on the measure later this week, Spilka said, and she said she hopes House lawmakers will adopt a similar version.

Massachusetts State Sen. Jo Comerford, D- Northampton, organized Monday’s event. She credited farmer Bernie Smiarowski with letting lawmakers know the extent of the crop damage.

Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
