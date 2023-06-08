© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Western Mass. residents react to continued air quality warning due to Canada fires

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
Map shows areas in Massachusetts with unhealthy air quality due to the Canada wildfires.
Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection

Air quality across much of New England remains impacted by smoke from wildfires in Canada. Residents venturing outside Thursday under hazy skies in Florence, Massachusetts, said they've been feeling some of the affects.

Susan Anderson was sitting outside in her yard.

"I just said to my friend, 'my throat is sore.' It doesn't bother my eyes, but my throat is sore. I'm very raspy. It's not good," she said.

Some health experts are suggesting people wear masks to help protect against the pollutants in the air from the smoke. One person following that advice was Grace Glasson of Warwick, Massachusetts, who said she is doing that more often these days.

"I'm leaving my house and putting on a mask when I go outside... I watered my garden in a mask yesterday," she said.

Massachusetts state environmental officials have issued an air quality advisory through midnight tonight for western Massachusetts.

Sam Hudzik contributed to this report.

New England News Collaborative
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
