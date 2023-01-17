© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

MLK Service Day at Habitat for Humanity in Pittsfield: the first on-site since start of pandemic

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published January 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST
Savannah Stanley paints primer inside what will be a closet in a house in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, built by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. Stanley is volunteering as part of a Berkshire Community College MLK Day of Service on Jan. 16, 2023.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
1 of 4  — IMG_0148.jpeg
Savannah Stanley paints primer inside what will be a closet in a house in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, built by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. Stanley is volunteering as part of a Berkshire Community College MLK Day of Service on Jan. 16, 2023.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Anahid Avsharian stirs primer in a house being built by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. She and other volunteers, organized by Berkshire Community College, are painting as part of the 2023 MLK Day of Service.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
2 of 4  — IMG_0141.jpeg
Anahid Avsharian stirs primer in a house being built by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. She and other volunteers, organized by Berkshire Community College, are painting as part of the 2023 MLK Day of Service.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
A stairway inside a 2,800-square-foot two-family house that is being built by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers painted primer in the house on the 2023 MLK Day of Service in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
3 of 4  — IMG_0139.jpeg
A stairway inside a 2,800-square-foot two-family house that is being built by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers painted primer in the house on the 2023 MLK Day of Service in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity is building this two-family home on Gordon Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Volunteers painted primer in one of the units on MLK Day of Service, organized by Berkshire Community College.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
4 of 4  — IMG_0153.jpeg
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity is building this two-family home on Gordon Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Volunteers painted primer in one of the units on MLK Day of Service, organized by Berkshire Community College.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

Martin Luther King Jr. Day service activities Monday, organized by Berkshire Community College, began with breakfast and speakers at the First United Methodist Church in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Volunteers then went to several sites, including a house that is under construction by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. It's the first time since the pandemic that Habitat has had MLK Day volunteers in-person.

"This year we are very fortunate that we are back on-site again," said Beth Frederick, director of impact programming at Central Berkshire Habitat.

Upstairs about a dozen people from Berkshire communities like Pittsfield, Otis and Becket brushed a base-layer of primer onto sheetrock in what will be three bedrooms and a hallway. Most of the volunteers were organized by the college, but three were AmeriCorps members who are training with Habitat for Humanity. Several said volunteering helps build community.

Savannah Stanley, a 49-year-old Pittsfield resident, said it's also fun and vital.

"We're all instrumental in making the world the place that we want it to be. So, if I believe that, then I have an obligation to do it," she said. "Although I'm lucky and joyful that I get to do this."

Another volunteer from Pittsfield, 54-year old Anahid Avsharian, pointed out much of MLK's vision was communities coming together to help groups that need the most support.

"I've brought my kids up, recognizing this day of service," she said. "The trick is always to move it into the rest of your life — the rest of the time."

Brian Getchell, the construction superintendent for Central Berkshire Habitat said volunteers make a difference.

"We strive for making things affordable for homeowners and with COVID we weren't able to have volunteer groups for a long time," he said. "It's good to have them back here really producing work."

Getchell said besides the MLK Day volunteers, a "core group" who are trained in construction, volunteer at least once a week.

The 2,800-square-foot two-family building is slated to be finished in April, with families moving in as early as May.

New England News Collaborative
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen