Wendell’s Furniture - A Corporate Circle Founding Member

Wendell’s Furniture opened in 1999. Wendell Farrell didn’t know much about furniture at all, but what he did know was the importance of working hard and treating customers like family. Now, over 20 years later, Wendell’s is a 2nd generation Vermont business now owned by Wendell’s son, Ryan, and his cousin Joe. Carrying on the legacy of Wendell himself, Ryan, Joe, and the entire Wendell’s Furniture staff are committed to always doing the right thing for the customer. It all starts with a warm greeting, a piece of chocolate, and ends with beautiful furniture for your home with the best delivery team around. Wendell’s offers furniture in a range of styles and budgets including Flexsteel, Smith Brothers, and Amish made furniture. Along with a large inventory of mobile assist recliners and quality bedding. The Loft at Wendell’s features discontinued and overstock furniture at outlet prices.

Wendell’s Furniture has been a longstanding supporter of Vermont Public and value their unbiased reporting of the news and educational resources used in Vermont classrooms. They are proud to be a founding member of Vermont Public’s Corporate Circle.