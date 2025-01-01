Vermont Construction Company - A Corporate Circle Founding Member

Vermont Construction Company, specializes in roofing installation and repair and siding. We also provide home building, renovations, and maintenance services. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality outcomes through clear communication and detailed planning.

In addition to their construction services, Vermont Construction Company is committed to community involvement. We are partners with Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity to donate labor and materials for roofing on new Habitat homes in northwest Vermont, aiming to address affordable housing challenges in the state. We joined the Corporate Circle to help ensure Vermont Public’s commitment to unbiased reporting and vital community services are here today and for future generations.