The M&T Charitable Foundation - A Corporate Circle Member

The M&T Charitable Foundation is committed to their mission to establish meaningful partnerships and amplify impact as it builds inclusive communities across M&T Bank’s footprint. It seeks to be equitable, accessible, and responsive to the communities it serves, meeting local needs and centering on all people in everything it does.

The M&T Charitable Foundation’s beneficiaries represent a diverse range of organizations, including those in civic affairs, human services, education, arts and culture, and health care. The M&T Charitable Foundation is pleased to support the educational program at Vermont Public and its partnership with area teachers and students.