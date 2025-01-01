The Autosaver Group - A Corporate Circle Founding Member

The Autosaver Group is a family-owned network of car dealerships across Vermont and New Hampshire! With 13 locations across the region, we offer a diverse selection of 11 trusted new brands, including GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, and Mazda. All inventory can be found on our website autosavergroup.com

The Autosaver Group has been long standing supporters of Vermont Public. We understand the importance of sustaining their expansive local news coverage, educational programming and cultural content. As Corporate Circle members we want to help ensure that Vermont Public can continue to serve Vermonters well into the future.