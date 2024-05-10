Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

May 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 4234 | 26m 46s

Legislature Adjourns, Sets Veto Session for June 17 | Former Mayor of Barre City Wins Reelection Bid | Vt. Health Insurance Companies Eyeing Steep Rate Hikes | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Pete Hirschfeld - Vermont Public; Erin Petenko - VTDigger; Calvin Cutler - WCAX.

Aired: 05/16/24 | Expires: 12/17/24
Sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
May 10, 2024
Vt. Lawmakers Agree on Safe Injection Site Legislation, Gov Plans to Veto
Episode: S2024 E4233 | 26:45
Watch 26:43
Vermont This Week
May 3, 2024
Vt. Senate Declines to Confirm Education Secretary Zoie Saunders
Episode: S2024 E4232 | 26:43
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 26, 2024
Vt. House Approves Property Tax Bill, Concerns Over Increases Remain
Episode: S2024 E4231 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
April 19, 2024
Lawmakers Advance Property Tax Bill, With Little Relief for This Year
Episode: S2024 E4230 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 12, 2024
Vermont's Historic Total Solar Eclipse | Dick Mazza Resigns from Vermont Senate
Episode: S2024 E4229 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
April 5, 2024
Vermont Prepares for Monday’s Total Eclipse
Episode: S2024 E4228 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
March 29, 2024
Tensions High Over Proposed Annual State Budget
Episode: S2024 E4227 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
March 22, 2024
Renewable Energy Bill Gets Preliminary House Approval
Episode: S2024 E4226 | 26:45
Watch 26:47
Vermont This Week
March 15, 2024
Temporary Shelters Sparks Backlash |Crossover Week | Budget Adjustment Act
Episode: S2024 E4225 | 26:47
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
March 8, 2024
Town Meeting Day | Nearly a Third of All School Budgets Fail
Episode: S2024 E4224 | 26:45
