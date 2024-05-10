May 17, 2024

Extras
Vt. Lawmakers Agree on Safe Injection Site Legislation, Gov Plans to Veto
Vt. Senate Declines to Confirm Education Secretary Zoie Saunders
Vt. House Approves Property Tax Bill, Concerns Over Increases Remain
Lawmakers Advance Property Tax Bill, With Little Relief for This Year
Vermont's Historic Total Solar Eclipse | Dick Mazza Resigns from Vermont Senate
Renewable Energy Bill Gets Preliminary House Approval
Temporary Shelters Sparks Backlash |Crossover Week | Budget Adjustment Act
Town Meeting Day | Nearly a Third of All School Budgets Fail
