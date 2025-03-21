Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week

March 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 4327 | 26m 24s

UVM Medical Center and GMCB reach tentative settlement | Lawmakers consider state land transfer in Waterbury | Education Secretary Zoie Saunders | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Alison Novak - Seven Days; Lexi Krupp - Vermont Public; Lisa Scagliotti - Waterbury Roundabout.

Aired: 03/27/25
Sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 21, 2025
Scott administration rejects compromise on motel housing funding
Episode: S2025 E4326 | 26:46
Watch 25:00
Vermont This Week
March 14, 2025
Scott vetoes budget adjustment over motel program and spending
Episode: S2025 E4325 | 25:00
Watch 26:00
Vermont This Week
March 7, 2025
Town Meeting Day | Fate of federal health care payment reform program in question
Episode: S2025 E4324 | 26:00
Watch 26:41
Vermont This Week
February 28, 2025
Governor releases education reform bill | Sen. Sanders ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour
Episode: S2025 E4323 | 26:41
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
February 21, 2025
Governor Scott's plan to repeal emissions mandates draws scorn from advocates
Episode: S2025 E4322 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 14, 2025
Abrupt USAID cuts hit Vermonters | How Vermont is trying to prevent the spread of bird flu
Episode: S2025 E4321 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 7, 2025
Push back on education reform | Homeless deaths in Vermont
Episode: S2025 E4320 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 31, 2025
Gov Phil Scott preaches fiscal restraint in his state budget proposal
Episode: S2025 E4319 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 24, 2025
State officials unveil Gov. Scott's education reform ideas | U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot
Episode: S2025 E4318 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 17, 2025
Gov Scott seeks stricter penalties for alleged repeat offenders
Episode: S2025 E4317 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Vermont This Week Season 2025
  • Vermont This Week Season 2024
  • Vermont This Week Season 2023
  • Vermont This Week Season 2022
  • Vermont This Week Season 2021
  • Vermont This Week Season 2020
  • Vermont This Week Season 2019
  • Vermont This Week Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 21, 2025
Scott administration rejects compromise on motel housing funding
Episode: S2025 E4326 | 26:46
Watch 25:00
Vermont This Week
March 14, 2025
Scott vetoes budget adjustment over motel program and spending
Episode: S2025 E4325 | 25:00
Watch 26:00
Vermont This Week
March 7, 2025
Town Meeting Day | Fate of federal health care payment reform program in question
Episode: S2025 E4324 | 26:00
Watch 26:41
Vermont This Week
February 28, 2025
Governor releases education reform bill | Sen. Sanders ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour
Episode: S2025 E4323 | 26:41
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
February 21, 2025
Governor Scott's plan to repeal emissions mandates draws scorn from advocates
Episode: S2025 E4322 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 14, 2025
Abrupt USAID cuts hit Vermonters | How Vermont is trying to prevent the spread of bird flu
Episode: S2025 E4321 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 7, 2025
Push back on education reform | Homeless deaths in Vermont
Episode: S2025 E4320 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 31, 2025
Gov Phil Scott preaches fiscal restraint in his state budget proposal
Episode: S2025 E4319 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 24, 2025
State officials unveil Gov. Scott's education reform ideas | U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot
Episode: S2025 E4318 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 17, 2025
Gov Scott seeks stricter penalties for alleged repeat offenders
Episode: S2025 E4317 | 26:45