March 22, 2024

Extras
Temporary Shelters Sparks Backlash |Crossover Week | Budget Adjustment Act
Town Meeting Day | Nearly a Third of All School Budgets Fail
Bill Approved to Extend Motel Program, Send Aid to Flood-Impacted Towns
Gov Signs Bill Enabling Schools to Postpone Budget Votes
Sanders and Welch vote no on foreign aid package | Balint Backs $500B Housing Bill
Lawmakers Craft Plan to Reduce Education Spending | School Construction Costs
School Budgets and Property Taxes | Lawmakers Consider Change to Cannabis Cultivation Laws
Proposed Bill Would Establish a Climate Change “Superfund”
Tri-Partisan Group of Lawmakers, Scott Pitch Sweeping Housing Proposal
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Vermont This Week Season 2024
-
Vermont This Week Season 2023
-
Vermont This Week Season 2022
-
Vermont This Week Season 2021
-
Vermont This Week Season 2020
-
Vermont This Week Season 2019
-
Vermont This Week Season 2018
Temporary Shelters Sparks Backlash |Crossover Week | Budget Adjustment Act
Town Meeting Day | Nearly a Third of All School Budgets Fail
Bill Approved to Extend Motel Program, Send Aid to Flood-Impacted Towns
Gov Signs Bill Enabling Schools to Postpone Budget Votes
Sanders and Welch vote no on foreign aid package | Balint Backs $500B Housing Bill
Lawmakers Craft Plan to Reduce Education Spending | School Construction Costs
School Budgets and Property Taxes | Lawmakers Consider Change to Cannabis Cultivation Laws
Proposed Bill Would Establish a Climate Change “Superfund”
Tri-Partisan Group of Lawmakers, Scott Pitch Sweeping Housing Proposal