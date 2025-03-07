March 14, 2025

Extras
Town Meeting Day | Fate of federal health care payment reform program in question
Governor releases education reform bill | Sen. Sanders ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour
Governor Scott's plan to repeal emissions mandates draws scorn from advocates
Abrupt USAID cuts hit Vermonters | How Vermont is trying to prevent the spread of bird flu
Push back on education reform | Homeless deaths in Vermont
Gov Phil Scott preaches fiscal restraint in his state budget proposal
State officials unveil Gov. Scott's education reform ideas | U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot
Gov Scott seeks stricter penalties for alleged repeat offenders
Governor Scott’s Inaugural Address | 2025 Legislative session kicks off
2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Statewide Report | Mental Health Metrics | LGBTQ+ Youth
