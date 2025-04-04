April 11, 2025

Extras
House lawmakers approve a 2026 fiscal year budget | Vermont’s health care crisis
UVM Medical Center and GMCB reach tentative settlement
Scott administration rejects compromise on motel housing funding
Scott vetoes budget adjustment over motel program and spending
Town Meeting Day | Fate of federal health care payment reform program in question
Governor releases education reform bill | Sen. Sanders ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour
Governor Scott's plan to repeal emissions mandates draws scorn from advocates
Abrupt USAID cuts hit Vermonters | How Vermont is trying to prevent the spread of bird flu
Push back on education reform | Homeless deaths in Vermont
Gov Phil Scott preaches fiscal restraint in his state budget proposal
