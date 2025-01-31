Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

February 7, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 4320 | 26m 46s

Pushback on education reform | Homeless deaths in Vermont | Hundreds protest Trump administration outside Vt. Statehouse | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Alison Novak - Seven Days; Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public; Stephen Biddix - NBC5.

Aired: 02/06/25
Vermont This Week
January 31, 2025
Gov Phil Scott preaches fiscal restraint in his state budget proposal
Episode: S2025 E4319 | 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 24, 2025
State officials unveil Gov. Scott's education reform ideas | U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot
Episode: S2025 E4318 | 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 17, 2025
Gov Scott seeks stricter penalties for alleged repeat offenders
Episode: S2025 E4317 | 26:45
Vermont This Week
January 10, 2025
Governor Scott’s Inaugural Address | 2025 Legislative session kicks off
Episode: S2025 E4316 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
January 3, 2025
2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Statewide Report | Mental Health Metrics | LGBTQ+ Youth
Episode: S2025 E4315 | 26:45
Vermont This Week
December 27th, 2024
As 2024 comes to a close, we recount the top 10 stories of the year, as voted on by our panelists
Episode: S2024 E4314 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
December 20, 2024
Legislative committee recommends changes for Vermont farmworkers
Episode: S2024 E4313 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
December 13, 2024
Thousands more people are moving into Vermont than moving away
Episode: S2024 E4312 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
December 6, 2024
New analysis predicts 5.9% hike in property taxes next year
Episode: S2024 E4311 | 23:59
Vermont This Week
November 22, 2024
State officials peg shelter cost at $3M, with large share for contract staff
Episode: S2024 E4309 | 26:37
