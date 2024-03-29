Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

April 5, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 4228 | 26m 45s

Vermont Prepares for Monday’s Total Eclipse | Gov Vetoes Bill Banning Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products | Vt. Senate Passes Bill to Establish 'Climate Superfund' |Panel: Colin Flanders - Moderator, Seven Days; Mikaela Lefrak - Vermont Public; Calvin Cutler - WCAX; Anne Wallace Allen - Seven Days.

Aired: 04/04/24
