Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NOVA

Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown

Season 52 Episode 10

What really happens in a multi-vehicle pileup? A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a high speed crash to gain new insights on car safety. But how can they create and study a complex collision without putting any lives in danger?

Aired: 05/06/25
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown Preview
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Preview: S52 E10 | 0:30
Watch 5:00
NOVA
UFO Sightings: How Scientists are Trying to Capture More Data
To better study the UFO phenomenon, science needs more eyes on the skies.
Clip: S52 E1 | 5:00
Watch 1:58
NOVA
What's Inside These Ancient Egyptian Jars?
A nearly 3,000-year-old canopic jar is discovered in an Egyptian tomb.
Clip: S52 E4 | 1:58
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 5:17
NOVA
The Rocket-Less Future of Space Travel
Space elevators? Nuclear rockets? The future of space travel could look radically different.
Clip: S52 | 5:17
Watch 5:04
NOVA
Do Aliens Exist? This Famous Equation Offers a Clue
The Drake Equation helps scientists estimate the odds of finding intelligent alien civilizations.
Clip: S52 | 5:04
Watch 5:07
NOVA
4 Ways the Universe Could End
If the universe as we know it started with the Big Bang, will it also have an end?
Clip: S52 | 5:07
Watch 6:03
NOVA
Building Blocks of Life Discovered on Distant Asteroid
Scientists have discovered the building blocks of life in samples retrieved from a distant asteroid.
Clip: S52 | 6:03
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Preview: S52 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
NOVA
What Went Wrong on the Dali Before the Baltimore Bridge Collapse
The container ship Dali lost power causing it to crash into Baltimore’s Key Bridge.
Clip: S52 E6 | 2:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 52
  • NOVA Season 51
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Episode: S52 E8
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Episode: S52 E7 | 53:39
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Episode: S52 E6 | 53:32
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Pompeii's Secret Underworld
Archaeologists uncover new truths about Pompeii, a wealthy Roman playground with dark secrets.
Episode: S52 E5 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Egypt's Tombs of Amun
A long-lost ancient cemetery opens the door to a unique period in Egyptian history.
Episode: S52 E4 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Dino Birds
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Episode: S52 E3 | 53:40
Watch 53:43
NOVA
What Are UFOs?
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Episode: S52 E1 | 53:43
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Episode: S51 E18 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It!
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Episode: S51 E17 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Extreme Airport Engineering
Follow the race to build a world-class airport on the site of one of America’s busiest flying hubs.
Episode: S52 E2 | 53:40