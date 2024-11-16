Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 322 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a look at the future of U.S.-China relations as President Biden meets with Xi Jinping for the last time in office. Then, severe drought has sparked blazes in a region of the country not used to wildfires. Plus, the dangerous and sometimes deadly work done by environmental activists around the world.

Aired: 11/15/24 | Expires: 12/16/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel targets Lebanon with more deadly strikes
News Wrap: Israel targets eastern and southern Lebanon with more deadly airstrikes
Clip: S2024 E322 | 3:13
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Future of U.S.-China relations after final Biden-Xi meeting
The future of U.S.-China relations after Biden’s final meeting with Xi
Clip: S2024 E322 | 7:02
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Climate change’s role in the Northeast’s wildfire outbreak
The role of climate change in an unusual outbreak of wildfires in the Northeast
Clip: S2024 E322 | 5:21
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Report highlights killings of Indigenous environmentalists
Report highlights disproportionate killings of Indigenous environmental activists
Clip: S2024 E322 | 8:05
Watch 10:53
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the 'chaos' of Trump's Cabinet picks
Brooks and Capehart on the 'chaos' surrounding Trump's Cabinet picks
Clip: S2024 E321 | 10:53
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
Speaker Johnson says Gaetz report should not be released
House speaker says potentially damning ethics report on Matt Gaetz should not be released
Clip: S2024 E321 | 5:28
Watch 9:45
PBS News Hour
How 'donations' are inundating Ghana with toxic waste
How 'donations' from the West are inundating Ghana with toxic waste
Clip: S2024 E321 | 9:45
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Biden in Peru for APEC Summit
News Wrap: Biden in Peru for APEC Summit, one of his final appearances on world stage
Clip: S2024 E321 | 5:25
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Why experts are concerned about RFK Jr.'s HHS nomination
Why health experts are concerned about RFK Jr.'s HHS nomination
Clip: S2024 E321 | 7:27
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E321 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E320 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E319 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E318 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E317 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E316 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E315 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E314 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E313 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E312 | 57:46