PBS NewsHour

May 26, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 148 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a science advocacy group says one of the world’s biggest meat and poultry producers is pouring pollutants into U.S. waterways. Then, how the federal government’s food assistance program isn’t keeping up with rising prices at grocery stores. Plus, Grammy-winning teacher Annie Ray discusses her inclusive approach to music education.

Aired: 05/25/24 | Expires: 06/25/24
Watch 3:20
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Heavy central U.S. storms kill 14, delay Indy 500
News Wrap: Severe storms across central U.S. kill at least 14 people, delay Indy 500
Clip: S2024 E148 | 3:20
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
Tyson Foods is polluting U.S. waterways, report says
Wastewater from Tyson meat processing plants is polluting U.S. waterways, report says
Clip: S2024 E148 | 5:46
Watch 6:43
PBS NewsHour
Why SNAP benefits aren't keeping up with rising food costs
Why SNAP benefits aren’t keeping up with the rising cost of food
Clip: S2024 E148 | 6:43
Watch 7:27
PBS NewsHour
Grammy-winning teacher Annie Ray on music education for all
Grammy-winning teacher Annie Ray on the importance of music education for all
Clip: S2024 E148 | 7:27
Watch 1:56
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli attacks reportedly kill dozens in Gaza
News Wrap: New Israeli attacks reportedly kill more than 40 Palestinians across Gaza
Clip: S2024 E147 | 1:56
Watch 6:12
PBS NewsHour
How George Floyd's death changed Minneapolis, 4 years later
What’s changed in Minneapolis four years after George Floyd’s death
Clip: S2024 E147 | 6:12
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances on the eastern front
Clip: S2024 E147 | 4:24
Watch 7:26
PBS NewsHour
Why a wave of legislation seeks to restrict sex education
Sex education ‘is under attack’ by a wave of proposed legislation, advocate warns
Clip: S2024 E147 | 7:26
Watch 3:46
PBS NewsHour
The story of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
The struggles and breakthroughs of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
Clip: S2024 E147 | 3:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E147 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E147 | 26:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E146 | 56:45
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E145 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E144 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E143 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E142 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E141 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E140 | 26:45
Watch 56:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E139 | 56:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E138 | 57:46