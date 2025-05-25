Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 145 | 26m 45s

May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/24/25 | Expires: 06/24/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh raises awareness for sharks
To change perceptions of sharks, swimmer Lewis Pugh takes the plunge at Martha’s Vineyard
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:20
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
Tensions in the South China Sea mount amid recent clashes
Why global tensions are rising in the South China Sea amid recent clashes
Clip: S2025 E145 | 6:39
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
The growing environmental impact of AI data centers
The growing environmental impact of AI data centers’ energy demands
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:56
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia bombards Ukraine hours before 3rd POW swap
News Wrap: Russia bombards Ukraine hours before 3rd exchange of prisoners
Clip: S2025 E145 | 3:17
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
George Floyd’s uncle on the fight for justice 5 years later
George Floyd’s uncle reflects on the fight for social justice 5 years after police killing
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:17
Watch 9:41
PBS News Hour
Do soda taxes improve health? What some cities have found
Does taxing sugary drinks result in better health outcomes? What some cities have found
Clip: S2025 E144 | 9:41
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
How proposed Medicaid cuts could affect family caregivers
How the GOP’s proposed Medicaid cuts could affect millions of family caregivers
Clip: S2025 E144 | 4:59
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia exchange hundreds of POWs
News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia exchange hundreds of POWs
Clip: S2025 E144 | 3:09
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Link found between pre-teen social media use and depression
New study finds link between pre-teen use of social media and depression
Clip: S2025 E144 | 5:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E144 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E143 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E142 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E141 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E140 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E139 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E138 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E137 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E136 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E135 | 57:46