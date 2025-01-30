Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS News Hour

January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 30 | 57m 46s

January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/29/25 | Expires: 03/01/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
What investigators revealed about the plane crash in D.C.
What investigators revealed about the jet and helicopter collision in D.C. that killed 67
Clip: S2025 E30 | 7:57
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
What led up to the worst U.S. aviation disaster since 2001
Breaking down the moments that led up to the worst U.S. aviation disaster since 2001
Clip: S2025 E30 | 6:23
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
Gabbard appears headed to a close vote in Senate
National intelligence nominee Gabbard faces tough questions over Russia, Syria and Snowden
Clip: S2025 E30 | 4:23
Watch 3:35
PBS News Hour
Senators ask FBI director nominee Patel about 'enemies list'
Senators ask FBI director nominee Kash Patel about 'enemies list' and politicization
Clip: S2025 E30 | 3:35
Watch 3:48
PBS News Hour
Republican senators express doubts about RFK Jr. in hearing
Republican senators express doubts about RFK Jr. in latest confirmation hearing
Clip: S2025 E30 | 3:48
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Experts weigh in on concerns surrounding Gabbard, Patel
National security experts share thoughts on concerns surrounding Gabbard and Patel
Clip: S2025 E30 | 7:55
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hamas frees 8 hostages in 3rd round of exchanges
News Wrap: Hamas frees 8 hostages, Israel releases 100 prisoners in 3rd round of exchanges
Clip: S2025 E30 | 4:50
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Neko Case reveals difficult journey to stardom in new book
Neko Case reveals difficult journey to stardom in 'The Harder I Fight the More I Love You'
Clip: S2025 E30 | 6:31
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Congo's foreign minister describes rebel offensive
Congo's foreign minister describes unstable conditions as rebels seize territory
Clip: S2025 E30 | 6:49
Latest Episodes
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E29 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E28 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E27 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E24 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E23 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E22 | 57:46
Watch 55:47
PBS News Hour
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E21 | 55:47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E20 | 57:46