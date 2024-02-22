Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS NewsHour

February 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 54 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, continued Israeli airstrikes flatten parts of Rafah as negotiators make progress for a cease-fire in Gaza. The fight over spending on Capitol Hill intensifies, pushing the country ever closer to a government shutdown. Plus, the state of the war in Ukraine nearly two years into Russia's invasion.

Aired: 02/21/24 | Expires: 03/23/24
