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PBS News Hour

April 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 69 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump again signals the war with Iran could end soon, but gives mixed signals on how that might be accomplished. The Supreme Court hears the Trump administration's case for ending birthright citizenship. Plus, after a trial that captured the world's attention, Gisèle Pelicot speaks out about her abuse at the hands of her husband and dozens of strangers.

Aired: 03/31/26 | Expires: 05/01/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
What young Republicans are saying about the Iran war
What young Republicans are saying about Trump's handling of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E71 | 5:35
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump seeking $1.5T for military spending
News Wrap: Trump seeking $1.5 trillion for military spending in new budget
Clip: S2026 E71 | 5:35
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
How U.S. forces conduct search and rescue for downed crews
How U.S. forces conduct search and rescue for a downed combat crew
Clip: S2026 E71 | 6:43
Watch 4:21
PBS News Hour
U.S. fighter jet shot down over Iran
U.S. fighter jet shot down over Iran as strikes on infrastructure expand across Mideast
Clip: S2026 E71 | 4:21
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
Candy makers change recipes as climate change hits industry
Candy makers quietly change recipes as climate change hits cocoa industry
Clip: S2026 E71 | 5:47
Watch 11:52
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the cost of war and Trump's strategy
Brooks and Capehart on the cost of the Iran war and Trump's strategy
Clip: S2026 E71 | 11:52
Watch 10:38
PBS News Hour
Palestinians in West Bank face rising violence from Israelis
Palestinians in occupied West Bank face growing violence from Israeli settlers
Clip: S2026 E71 | 10:38
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E71 | 57:46
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
What's next for the Justice Department after Bondi's firing
What's next for the Justice Department after Bondi's firing
Clip: S2026 E70 | 7:03
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Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E71 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E70 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
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March 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E68 | 57:46
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March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E67 | 57:46
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March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E66 | 57:46
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March 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E65 | 57:46
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March 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E64 | 57:46
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March 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E63 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
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March 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E62 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
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March 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E61 | 57:46