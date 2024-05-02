Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MotorWeek

2024 Toyota Tacoma & 2024 Acura TLX Type S

Season 43 Episode 35 | 26m 46s

Join us this week as we put the next-gen Toyota Tacoma to work and play! Then on “Your Drive,” we fill in the facts on pothole damage. And our “Over the Edge” guy cracks open a car collector’s vault. Finally, we’ll test the delightfully sporty Acura TLX Type S.

Aired: 05/03/24
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lincoln Nautilus & 2024 Hyundai Elantra
Join us this week for the luxurious new Lincoln Nautilus and the Hyundai Elantra.
Episode: S43 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 RAM 1500 & 2024 Polestar 2
Join us this week for the all-new RAM 1500 and reworked Polestar 2.
Episode: S43 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition & 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA35
Join us this week for a special edition Toyota GR86 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35.
Episode: S43 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Kia EV9 & 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey
Join us this week for the Kia EV9 electric utility and a race-tuned Porsche 911 GT3.
Episode: S43 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty & 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Join us for the Ford F-350 heavy hauler and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.
Episode: S43 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Audi RS 7 Performance & 2024 Honda Prologue
Join us this week for Audi RS7 Performance sport sedan and all-electric Honda Prologue.
Episode: S43 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse & 2024 Lexus TX
Join us this week for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and luxury 3-row Lexus TX utility.
Episode: S43 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Subaru BRZ tS & 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Join us this week for the Subaru BTZ tS sport coupe and the 3-row Toyota Grand Highlander.
Episode: S43 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante & 2024 Nissan Versa SR
2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante & 2024 Nissan Versa SR
Episode: S43 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 & 2024 Subaru Outback
Join us this week for the incredible Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Subaru Outback.
Episode: S43 E24 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • MotorWeek Season 43
  • MotorWeek Season 42
  • MotorWeek Season 41
  • MotorWeek Season 40
  • MotorWeek Season 39
  • MotorWeek Season 38
  • MotorWeek Season 37
  • MotorWeek Season 36
  • MotorWeek Season 35
  • MotorWeek Season 34
  • MotorWeek Season 33
  • MotorWeek Season 32
  • MotorWeek Season 31
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lincoln Nautilus & 2024 Hyundai Elantra
Join us this week for the luxurious new Lincoln Nautilus and the Hyundai Elantra.
Episode: S43 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 RAM 1500 & 2024 Polestar 2
Join us this week for the all-new RAM 1500 and reworked Polestar 2.
Episode: S43 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition & 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA35
Join us this week for a special edition Toyota GR86 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35.
Episode: S43 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Kia EV9 & 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey
Join us this week for the Kia EV9 electric utility and a race-tuned Porsche 911 GT3.
Episode: S43 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty & 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Join us for the Ford F-350 heavy hauler and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.
Episode: S43 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Audi RS 7 Performance & 2024 Honda Prologue
Join us this week for Audi RS7 Performance sport sedan and all-electric Honda Prologue.
Episode: S43 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse & 2024 Lexus TX
Join us this week for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and luxury 3-row Lexus TX utility.
Episode: S43 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Subaru BRZ tS & 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Join us this week for the Subaru BTZ tS sport coupe and the 3-row Toyota Grand Highlander.
Episode: S43 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante & 2024 Nissan Versa SR
2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante & 2024 Nissan Versa SR
Episode: S43 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT & 2024 Lincoln Corsair
Join us this week for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lincoln Corsair.
Episode: S43 E25 | 26:46