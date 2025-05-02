Vintage San Jose, Hour 1

Extras
Preview: Never Seen That Before!
Appraisal: German Bisque Doll Head, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Sioux Beaded Vest, ca. 1900
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
Appraisal: Oliver Coffin Nantucket Basket, ca. 1870.
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
Appraisal: John Waters Posters
Appraisal: Black Forest Child's Bear Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1938 Martin Style B Mandola
Appraisal: 1998 Magic: The Gathering "Dark Ritual" Trading Card Art
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 29
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 28
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 27
-
Season 26
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 25
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 24
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 23
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 22
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 21
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 20
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 19
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 18
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 17
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 16
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 15
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 14
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 13
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 12
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 11
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 10
ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including one $150,000 - $200,000 find!
ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including one worth $180,000!
Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop! One is $350,000 - $570,000!
ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms discovering a $400,000 treasure!
Discover delightful ROADSHOW treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms!
Luminous treasures are unveiled at Living History Farms. One is $50,000 to $70,000!
Watch remarkable finds from ROADSHOW’s stop in Iowa including a $70,000 to $90,000 item!
ROADSHOW visits Living History Farms for treasures and a top $75,000 to $125,000 find.
ROADSHOW heads to the Mojave Desert in search of marvels at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas.