Vermont Public Classical
Vermont Symphony Orchestra in Concert

VSO 90th Anniversary Season 2024-2025: Music & Conversation with Andrew Crust

By Helen Lyons
Published April 30, 2024 at 8:49 AM EDT
Andrew Crust leads the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in Concert.
photo courtesy of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra
Andrew Crust leads the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in Concert.

Listen Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

Join Helen Lyons for a special edition of the VSO on Vermont Public Classical this week. She'll be speaking with Music Director Andrew Crust about the upcoming 2024-2025 season as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra celebrates their 90th Anniversary. With short excerpts and pieces by Margaret Bonds, Nico Muhly, Lili Boulanger, and others, they'll preview the VSO's two tours and four mainstage concerts. We'll also hear from guest soloist, violinist Bella Hristova, who will lead the VSO during their Made in Vermont Tour. Learn about the diverse offerings coming to the VSO next season and get ready to mark your calendars!

Listen on your local frequency, stream online at www.vermontpublic.org, or on the Vermont Public App.

For more information about the VSO and their upcoming events, click here.

Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
