VSO 90th Anniversary Season 2024-2025: Music & Conversation with Andrew Crust

Listen Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

Join Helen Lyons for a special edition of the VSO on Vermont Public Classical this week. She'll be speaking with Music Director Andrew Crust about the upcoming 2024-2025 season as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra celebrates their 90th Anniversary. With short excerpts and pieces by Margaret Bonds, Nico Muhly, Lili Boulanger, and others, they'll preview the VSO's two tours and four mainstage concerts. We'll also hear from guest soloist, violinist Bella Hristova, who will lead the VSO during their Made in Vermont Tour. Learn about the diverse offerings coming to the VSO next season and get ready to mark your calendars!

Listen on your local frequency, stream online at www.vermontpublic.org, or on the Vermont Public App.

For more information about the VSO and their upcoming events, click here.