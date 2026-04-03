In review: Lawmakers advance ed reform plans, return-to-office mandate overturned, ICE raid hearing
The House Education Committee advanced reform plans this week, but the path ahead for education transformation remains unclear.
Plus, the Vermont Labor Relations Board overturned Gov. Phil Scott's return-to-office mandate for state employees.
And activists come together at the Statehouse to recount their experiences during the South Burlington ICE raid.
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This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Lucy Tompkins - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Capitol Recap: Forced school district mergers off the table in the Vermont House (Vermont Public)
- Scott’s return-to-office order violated union rules, labor relations board says (WCAX)
- The Inside Story of the South Burlington ICE Raid (Seven Days)
- Vermont Sugar Makers Are Tapping Migrant Workers for Help (Seven Days)