In review: Lawmakers advance ed reform plans, return-to-office mandate overturned, ICE raid hearing

The House Education Committee advanced reform plans this week, but the path ahead for education transformation remains unclear.

Plus, the Vermont Labor Relations Board overturned Gov. Phil Scott's return-to-office mandate for state employees.

And activists come together at the Statehouse to recount their experiences during the South Burlington ICE raid.

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