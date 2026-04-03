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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Lawmakers advance ed reform plans, return-to-office mandate overturned, ICE raid hearing

Published April 3, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT

The House Education Committee advanced reform plans this week, but the path ahead for education transformation remains unclear.

Plus, the Vermont Labor Relations Board overturned Gov. Phil Scott's return-to-office mandate for state employees.

And activists come together at the Statehouse to recount their experiences during the South Burlington ICE raid.

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